Portage man accused of shooting at two people from vehicle

PORTAGE, Mich. — A Portage man is facing charges, accused of shooting at two people in a car.

The Portage Department of Public Safety says officers were called to S. Westnedge Avenue around 12:40 on Tuesday for reports of gunshots heard in a nearby parking lot.

When officers arrived, they were unable to locate any shooting victims.

A short time later, officers were called to Portage Fire Station No. 3 where two people were reporting they had been shot at while in their car by a man in another vehicle.

The victims identified the shooter as 19-year-old Kendrik Cox. The two told officers that the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute between the three parties about two weeks earlier.

Portage police say they found Cox at an apartment complex later that evening.

He was arrested and charged with two counts of assault with intent to murder, three counts of felony firearm and one count of discharging a firearm from a motor vehicle.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Portage Department of Public Safety at 329-456 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.

