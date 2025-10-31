Portage food pantry 12 baskets reports dramatic increase in demand before November 1

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Food pantries across the Kalamazoo area are experiencing a dramatic surge in demand as concerns grow over potential SNAP benefit disruptions starting November 1.

Gryphon Place in Kalamazoo has reported a 63% increase in people calling for food assistance in just the last few weeks of October alone.

211 staff keep a running list of available resources for community members. If you are part of an organization hosting a food giveaway, they ask that you contact them so they can add your resource to the list.

The impact is visible at Twelve Baskets Food Pantry in Portage, where long lines have become the norm outside the facility.

"We've had two food distributions since the news went out. Our first food distribution was 2 days later, and that was 30% more. Our fresh market on Tuesday saw a 50% increase. So we basically doubled the amount of people, that are seeking food right now," Kathleen Fett said.

Fett serves as executive director of Twelve Baskets Food Pantry.

The increased demand comes amid news that SNAP benefits might run out come November 1.

"We try to feed everybody, as our numbers have dramatically increased…we just need more food to fill the need," Fett said.

Fett says the entirely volunteer run food pantry needs food, monetary donations, and volunteers.

Twelve Baskets is grateful for community support, including food drives like the one being held at Portage City Hall starting Saturday, November 1.

