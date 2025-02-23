Portage firefighters battle 2 major fires in less than 12 hours

PORTAGE, Mich. — Portage firefighters were called to battle their second major fire in less than 12 hours Sunday morning.

The fire occurred in a building at a fabrication shop on Terry Lane. The building was fully engulfed in flames and the blaze had already been burning for some time upon the arrival of firefighters, who were also hindered by long access drives and limited access to the building.

Due to the severity of the blaze, an excavator was brought in to safely open up the structure and assist with the firefighters' defensive efforts.

There were no injuries.

The fire remains under investigation but is not considered suspicious.

The Portage Department of Public Safety was assisted at the scene by the Texas Township Fire Department, with additional coverage provided by the Oshtemo Township and Comstock Township fire departments.

“This fire had likely been burning for an extended period before it was discovered," said Portage Public Safety battalion chief Lou Playford. "I am incredibly proud of the actions taken by our crews, especially considering this was their second heavily involved structure fire in less than 12 hours."

The earlier fire occurred Saturday evening at an adult foster care home on Trotwood Street. At 5:30 p.m. Saturday, firefighters responded to a report of employees smelling smoke. Upon arriving at the scene, firefighters discovered a fire in a garage that spread rapidly into the building's attic and through the roof.

There were no injuries.

Six adult foster care residents were displaced by the flames. They are receiving assistance from the care agency.

Firefighters said the blaze was likely started by smoking materials that had been disposed of improperly.

Portage Public Safety was assisted at the scene by the Oshtemo Township Fire Department, Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, Comstock Fire Department and Texas Township Fire Department.

Both fires remain under investigation by the Portage Department of Public Safety.

