Portage firefighter, 4-year-old son recovering after crash

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Portage firefighter Jacob Mahoney and his 4-year-old son are hospitalized after a crash earlier this week in Kalamazoo. Kalamazoo authorities said the other driver was a minor, who was driving a stolen vehicle.

Kalamazoo Public Safety says the minor driving the other car is also still recovering from injuries.

Jacob Mahoney, the firefighter with the Portage Fire Department injured in the crash, is described by his colleagues as someone who gives everything he has, both on and off the job.

"That man is a go getter. He literally pushes himself to do anything that he thinks is hard. He runs marathons. He runs triathlons," Tyler Farr said.

Fellow firefighter Brandon Feringa said the news hit hard.

"I was pretty upset right away. Jacob is the guy you would never imagine something bad to happen to," Feringa said.

Farr said the crash has shaken those who know Mahoney well.

"Oh, this whole thing, has been terrible. When you hear it happen to Mahoney, your heart breaks a little bit. This guy would go out of his way for anybody," Farr said.

Despite the circumstances, Feringa said Mahoney's character speaks for itself.

"Jacob is the type of person who would immediately forgive someone who's wronged him. I know for a fact he's probably worried about them as well," Feringa said.

The first responder community has rallied around Mahoney's family since the crash. Feringa said the outpouring of support has been significant.

"I've seen local fire departments, his brothers and sisters in first responders, reaching out," Feringa said.

The fire department's therapy dog, Flora, has also been a source of comfort during the difficult week.

A GoFundMe campaign for Mahoney and his family raised more than $32,000 in less than 24 hours.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

