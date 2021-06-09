Portage Family Fishing Fair to be held June 19

PORTAGE, Mich. — The Portage Family Fishing Fair will be held Saturday, June 19 at Ramona Park, according to the City of Portage.

We’re told the event will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and that equipment will be made available.

Activities include lure making, fly casting, knot tying and crafts, the City tells us.

City officials say admission is open to the public and free of charge, adding the first 100 kids aged 14 and under will be given a free fishing rod.

Call Portage Parks & Recreation at 269-329-4522 for additional info.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube