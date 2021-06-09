Watch
NewsLocal NewsKzoo/BCKalamazoo

Actions

Portage Family Fishing Fair to be held June 19

items.[0].image.alt
Michigan DNR
fishing
Posted at 4:30 PM, Jun 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-09 16:30:54-04

PORTAGE, Mich. — The Portage Family Fishing Fair will be held Saturday, June 19 at Ramona Park, according to the City of Portage.

We’re told the event will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and that equipment will be made available.

Activities include lure making, fly casting, knot tying and crafts, the City tells us.

City officials say admission is open to the public and free of charge, adding the first 100 kids aged 14 and under will be given a free fishing rod.

Call Portage Parks & Recreation at 269-329-4522 for additional info.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time