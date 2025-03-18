Portage DPS: Crossroads Mall targeted in false bomb threat

PORTAGE, Mich. — The Crossroads Mall was targeted in a possible “swatting” incident Monday evening.

The Portage Department of Public Safety (PDPS) says they responded to a reported bomb threat at about 6:45 p.m.

We’re told a K9 unit from the WMU Police Department was summoned to search the mall after officials evacuated the building. Nothing dangerous was found.

PDPS believes someone may have filed a false report of a crime, an action otherwise known as “swatting.”

The public is not at further risk from the incident, public safety officials say.

