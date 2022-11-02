Portage City Council rezones land for possible apartment complex

PORTAGE, Mich. — Officials in Portage rezoned a 10-acre site for an apartment complex amid objections from homeowners in a nearby neighborhood on Tuesday.

All seven of the city’s council members voted in favor of the project.

According to documents obtained by FOX17, Edward Rose & Sons, a local developer, wants to build a multi-family housing development on Fox Valley Drive near S. 12th Street.

It would connect to another apartment complex owned by the company.

Proponents of the project believe it would help address the need for more housing in Kalamazoo County, but people who live next to the proposed site disagree.

“It’s a square peg in a round hole,” said one woman, who spoke during Tuesday’s meeting. “It doesn’t make sense.”

Opponents expressed concerns about the traffic the development could bring and potential crime.

They also argued that it does not address the county’s housing needs since pricing for the apartments would be based on the current market value and not affordable housing standards.

A recent study also indicated a higher need for single family homes in the area.

“None of these things would be accomplished by putting this development in this place, so to that end, we’re not really solving anything by that housing plan. We’re not doing the good to Portage that you think we are,” said one homeowner.

City Manager Pat McGinnis pushed back on some of the worries.

He noted that data indicates there have only been a handful of crashes in the area over the past five years and crime rates remain low too.

The city’s development manager added that by increasing the area’s housing stock, it lowers rental rates.

At least six people, who live outside of the neighborhood next to the proposed site, spoke in favor of the apartment complex.

“When we have traffic issues, we put up new signs,” said one woman. “We talk about new procedures. We talk about how to make the community a better place. Let’s not continue to lean into not in my backyard, but more into welcome in my backyard because everybody deserves a place to live. Housing is a human right.”

Edward Rose & Sons must now create a site plan review and receive approval from the city’s planning commission in order to break ground.

A timeline for when that may happen is unknown at this time.