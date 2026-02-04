Portage Central High School's 'Newsies' production teaches news literacy lessons

PORTAGE, Mich. — Students at Portage Central High School are preparing to debut their production of "Newsies," premiering February 6 — the last day of News Literacy Week.

The musical offers timely lessons about media credibility and the power of young voices.

The cast and crew are getting ready for dress rehearsal of the show, which follows newsboys who team up and strike after being overcharged by the newspaper industry.

"The story is following these newsboys, who are getting screwed over by the newspaper industry, because they're up-charging them, so they can make more money from them," said Anna Reel, assistant stage manager.

In the musical, a reporter covers the newsboys' strike, and efforts to suppress news about the strike ultimately fail.

"I think it's really important. The freedom of the press is brought up a bunch in the show. They try to suppress the news about the strike," said London Kissinger, a junior at Portage Central High School who plays Davey.

The production serves as a reminder to students about the power of using their voices for change.

"Yes, absolutely. We have so much power to make a change, if we go out and do it ourselves," Reel said.

The lesson behind the show reminds Portage Central High School students of times their own community made national headlines.

"Like the tornado, a couple years ago, you'd see people coming together," said Jose Rangel, a senior at Portage Central High School who plays Specs.

Students acknowledge the challenges of distinguishing credible news information in today's media landscape.

"I think there is absolutely a problem with people struggling to separate fact and fiction. Especially in the age of AI," Kissinger said.

The cast hopes audiences will take away the musical's central message of hope and empowerment.

"I hope people see hope. I want them to see change can come, if we work for it," Reel said.

Opening night is February 6.

