Portage announces lane closure due to water main repair

PORTAGE, Mich. — The city of Portage announced a lane closure on West Centre Avenue for work to repair a water main leak.

The “right turn only” lane on West Centre Avenue, just west of the Shaver Road intersection, will close on Wednesday, June 22 at 8 a.m.

City of Portage

City officials want drivers to be aware of construction in that area and possibly seek another route to avoid delays.

Construction and lane restrictions are scheduled to be finished by Thursday, June 23, weather permitting.

For more information about this project, call the Department of Transportation and Utilities at (269) 329-4422.

