Police: Suspect in custody after threatening family member with gun in Parchment

PARCHMENT, Mich. — A suspect is in custody following reports of a threat in Parchment Wednesday night.

The Kalamazoo Township Police Department (KTPD) says the incident occurred near Haymac Drive and EG Avenue before 10 p.m.

We’re told a woman in the area called 911 saying she had been threatened by a family member with a gun.

KTPD says the victim was in a safe location when they reached out to her. They and Kalamazoo Metro SWAT persuaded the 34-year-old suspect to surrender.

The suspect was arrested for felonious assault without further incident, according to KTPD.

In addition to SWAT, KTPD credits the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office, the Kalamazoo Township Fire Department and Life EMS for their assistance.

