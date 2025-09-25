Police: Sheriff's deputy's work rifle stolen from personal vehicle

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The search is on for a sheriff's office rifle after it was stolen out of a deputy's personal vehicle in Kalamazoo this week.

The theft happened Tuesday along Portage Street between Dorchester Avenue and Bloomfield Avenue. Officers from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to the scene around 7 p.m. on September 23.

The Kalamazoo County sheriff's deputy reported the department-issued firearm had been in the vehicle he owned.

In a statement to FOX 17, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office confirmed the rifle had been stolen out of the vehicle.

No details about any suspects were shared by police.

Kalamazoo public safety and the sheriff's office are both working to figure out where the rifle is and who took it.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube