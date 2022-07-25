Watch Now
Police seek armed robbery suspect in Kalamazoo Township

Posted at 11:06 AM, Jul 25, 2022
KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating an armed robbery suspect in Kalamazoo Township.

The Kalamazoo Township Police Department (KTPD) says the incident occurred Sunday night near West Main Street and Dartmouth Street.

We’re told the suspect walked into a business and implied they were in possession of a weapon before demanding cash.

Authorities say the suspect took off in a gold-colored SUV.

No injuries were reported.

KTPD describes the suspect as a tall and heavy Black man in a red hoodie and torn jeans.

Those with knowledge of the suspect’s whereabouts are urged to connect with police at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

