Police: Resident shoots suspect during Kalamazoo Township home invasion

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A home invasion suspect is in custody after being shot by a resident in Kalamazoo Township early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to reports of a home invasion at around 2:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of Nazareth Road when dispatchers informed them of a second home invasion next door to the first, according to the Kalamazoo Township Police Department (KTPD).

We’re told a resident in the second home had fired gunshots.

Police say they found the suspect, a 49-year-old resident of Kalamazoo City, behind the second residence suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers treated the suspect on the way the hospital. The suspect’s injuries were non-life threatening.

The resident reportedly stated the suspect tried to gain forceful entry into the home until the resident fired a gun at them.

Multiple charges are being considered by the Kalamazoo County Prosecutor’s Office.

KTPD credits the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, the Kalamazoo Township Fire Department and medical first responders for their assistance.

Those with knowledge related to the incident are encouraged to connect with KTPD at 269-381-0391. Anonymous tips may be forwarded to Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

