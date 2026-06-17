Police recover stolen vehicle & arrest suspect in Richland

RICHLAND, Mich. — The Richland Police Department says a man is in custody and a vehicle is recovered after a police stop in Richland Wednesday morning around 9:58 A.M.

Officials say the arrest was a team effort, with the department thanking the Ross Township Police Department for providing details about the theft. The vehicle was reported stolen from Kokomo, Indiana.

Richland Police say the vehicle has been impounded and is scheduled to be returned to its owner. Authorities have not released information about the suspect.

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