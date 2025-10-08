Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
MSP: Multi-vehicle crash on I-94 believed to be caused by person driving military vehicle

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan State Police are investigating an eight-vehicle crash on I-94 near Sprinkle Road in Kalamazoo, that involved a military vehicle, a semi-truck, and several passenger vehicles.

MSP Fifth District says investigators believe the driver of the military vehicle lost control when moving into a different lane around 7:50 a.m. Monday, striking a semi-truck. Three vehicles were then hit by the semi, causing a chain reaction that hit three more vehicles.

A 10-year-old child was seriously injured in the crash, and was sent to Bronson Methodist Hospital Monday. MSP says the child is stable. Other people involved in the crash only had minor injuries.

Investigators stress that these are just the preliminary findings of the investigation. They say speed is believed to be a factor in why the crash happened. MSP is reminding drivers to stay alert for slowed or stopped traffic, especially when you are in heavy traffic.

Authorities say alcohol and drugs were not factors, and those involved in the crash were using seatbelts and child restraints. The roadway was closed for around eight hours before reopening on Monday.

