5-vehicle crash on I-94 in Kalamazoo critically injures 10-year-old girl

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A serious multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 94 in Kalamazoo left a 10-year-old girl in critical condition and closed all eastbound lanes on Monday morning.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said five vehicles were involved in the crash near the Sprinkle Road exit, including a semi truck and a utility vehicle.

At least three people were injured in the collision. Two of the injured are expected to be OK, but the 10-year-old girl remains in critical condition.

All eastbound lanes of I-94 are closed, including the Portage Road eastbound on-ramp. Drivers can re-enter I-94 eastbound using the Sprinkle Road on-ramp.

The closures are expected to last several hours as crews work to clear the scene and investigate the crash.

