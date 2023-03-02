Police investigating shots fired in Kalamazoo Township

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Township of Kalamazoo Police Department is investigating a report of shots fired that occurred in the 1900 block of Colgrove Avenue on Thursday.

According to police, officers responded to the scene at about 12:37 p.m. When they arrived, officers found evidence that gunfire had been exchanged.

Some of the rounds were believed to have come from one of the apartments. Officers, as well as detectives and the Kalamazoo Metro SWAT team, conducted a search at the suspected residence.

No injuries from the gunfire have been reported.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Township of Kalamazoo Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Unit at (269)-381-0391. Tips can also be sent to Silent Observer at (269)-343-2100.

