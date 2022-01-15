Police impersonator at traffic stop & crash scene in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo authorities are seeking information on a police impersonator who was at a crash scene and later conducted a traffic stop on Friday.

At 6 p.m. Friday, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety was made aware of a man impersonating a police officer, who had conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Portage Road near Palmer Street. Officers are currently investigating the incident and are seeking the public's assistance in identifying the man.

Officers have determined that the suspect was at the scene of a traffic crash earlier Friday. The picture above is from an actual officer's body camera at the scene of the traffic crash. It shows the suspect and his vehicle.

The suspect is an unknown white male and the vehicle is believed to be a dark colored Chevrolet Equinox.

Anyone with any information about either incident is being asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at (269) 337-8120 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.

