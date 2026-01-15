Police: Family finds 71-year-old dead in her apartment, murder suspect charged

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A family in Kalamazoo made a terrible discovery earlier this week, finding a 71-year-old relative dead inside her apartment. Now a man first identified as a person of interest has been charged with murdering her.

Virginia Cramer was found deceased in her home on West Crosstown Parkway on Tuesday, January 13, said the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Detectives quickly identified Jose Mata as a person of interest in Cramer's death. Hours later, the 62-year-old was arrested at his home on Newstead Avenue in Wyoming.

On January 15, Matt was formally charged with open murder. He was denied bond.

Investigators said the death came out of a domestic situation.

“The loss of Ms. Cramer is devastating and serves as another reminder of how quickly domestic violence can escalate,” said Kalamazoo Public Safety Captain Danielle Guilds. “We urge anyone experiencing abuse to seek help before it’s too late. We are thankful for the quick apprehension of Mata so he can be held accountable for his actions.”

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety requested anyone with information on this death to contact the Criminal Investigations Divisions at (269) 337-8139. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.

