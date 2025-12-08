POLICE: Driver arrested for OWI after crashing into Kalamazoo home, injuring resident

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A car crashed into a Kalamazoo home early Sunday morning, causing structural damage and injuring a resident inside, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. at a home on Mount Olivet Road near Glendale Boulevard. The department says the car hit the front corner of the house, causing significant structural damage.

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety

The 47-year-old driver was able to exit the vehicle on his own after the crash. The home was safely evacuated.

The department says a resident who was in the family room at the time of the crash was taken to the hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury. Other family members found alternative accommodations for the remainder of the night.

The driver appeared to be under the influence to officers and was arrested for operating while intoxicated causing injury.

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should call the Operations Division at (269) 337-8142. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Silent Observer.

