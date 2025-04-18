Police arrest man with stolen, modified handgun before Kalamazoo Township home raid

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police arrested a man with a stolen modified handgun before serving a search warrant at a house Thursday, where they found cash, guns and drugs.

Detectives tracked the gun as stolen out of Henderson County, Tennessee, the Kalamazoo Public Safety Office said Friday in a release.

Police have not released the man's name but allege the 29-year-old had a “large sum” of cash believed to be profits from a drug sale. His arrest came roughly a mile and a half from the home.

The handgun had a “switch” on it, which police said made it fire as a fully automatic weapon.

After detaining the man, they raided a home on Gull Road near the intersection with Elkerton Avenue.

At the home, police said they found cocaine and evidence they say points to drug manufacturing and distribution.

The Kalamazoo Public Safety Office said the person arrested has a felony record and was not allowed to possess a firearm.

He was out on bond when he was arrested.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube