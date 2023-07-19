Police arrest man accused of threatening people with stolen gun

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police in Kalamazoo Township arrested a man they say threatened people with a stolen gun and led police on a chase.

Kalamazoo Township police say officers responded to a call of a man threatening people with a gun on Gull Road around 2:20 Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the gun had been stolen and the suspect drove off after the assault occurred.

According to Kalamazoo Township police, the suspect’s vehicle was spotted by Western Michigan University police on Stadium Drive. When officers tried to stop the vehicle, the man took off, leading police on a chase.

Officers say the man was arrested by Michigan State Police after he ran from the vehicle and into the woods on 10th Street near H Avenue.

The Kalamazoo man was lodged at the Kalamazoo County Jail on several charges including felonious assault and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

