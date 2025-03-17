Police alert Vicksburg elementary school to nearby 'incident'

VICKSBURG, Mich. — A Kalamazoo County school district was placed on alert during an “incident” that took place near a Vicksburg elementary school Monday morning.

Police notified Vicksburg Community Schools (VCS) of developments near Sunset Lake Elementary at around 8:45 a.m., district officials say.

We’re told no students or staff were in danger. Morning drop-off continued as normal and the school was secure. Playground access was restricted while police responded to the incident.

VCS says they were given the all clear at around 2 p.m. for students to be dismissed and picked up at their normal time. Officers will be posted at the school to ensure pedestrians and bus riders get home safely.

School officials say Kids' Klub will go on as scheduled but no one is allowed on the playground until further notice.

Details regarding the incident are not yet known at time of writing.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube