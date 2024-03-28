'Pieces of art': Neighboring Frank Lloyd Wright homes for sale

GALESBURG, Mich. — Two historical homes right next door to each other are up for sale. Frank Lloyd Wright's Pratt and Eppstein houses are each listed for more than $2 million dollars.

"He's considered to be the most significant architect in America," Jaqua Relator Fred Taber told FOX 17.

The Pratt and Eppstein houses are designed using Wright's most famous style — the Usonian.

"The cantilevered carport was unheard of before he came along. You didn't really hear anything about radiant floor heat. These were all things that he did," Taber explained.

The Pratt house has two bedrooms and two small bathrooms, which is common for Wright's designs.

"His idea was — 'what is the bathroom used for? You don't need a giant bathroom,'" Taber added. "I always refer to them as pieces of art."

Both homes feature narrow halls and furniture built into the walls.

Like the Pratt house, the Eppstein features the perfect view of the woods, open ceilings and great natural light. Taber says every home has a different vibe.

In the past, he says the homes were damaged by people trying to modernize them. Since then, they've been restored.

"Not cheap work. But today, you know it's through great effort the homes are pretty much like new condition, maybe even better," he told FOX 17.

The homes were built in the 1940s and 50s and took three years to build. They were originally designed to be affordable housing in The Acres neighborhood.

While the Pratt home runs for $2.2 million and the Eppstein is at $2.4 million, Taber says these prices are on the lower side for one of Wright's designs.

"Part of that is the restoration process, and we're also in a different economic time. These homes are more significant today than they've ever been," he explained.

The historical homes are both up for sale, but Taber says whichever house is purchased first, the owners will take the other off the market and keep it for themselves.

