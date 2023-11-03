Pfizer confirms laying off 200 employees

PORTAGE, Mich. — In a statement sent early Friday morning, pharmaceutical giant, Pfizer confirmed they are laying off approximately 200 people after taking a look at product demands.

"Considering the lower-than-expected utilization for our COVID-19 products - Comirnaty and Paxlovid – Pfizer launched an enterprise-wide cost realignment program to support future revenue expectations. As a result, we are anticipating an impact to approximately 200 employees at our Kalamazoo, MI site."



"Pfizer does not take these changes lightly. All decisions that impact people, processes and initiatives will be made with transparency, compassion and respect. We also remain committed to our patients and will continue to produce the COVID-19 vaccine to meet demand."

—Pfizer

The company said the evaluation is part of their regular operations to ensure an efficient use of their facilities.