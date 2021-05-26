Person found shot in roadway in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich — Police say one person was found shot in the roadway Tuesday evening.

It happened just after 7 p.m. along S. Westnedge Avenue in Kalamazoo.

According to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, bystanders helped stabilize the 31-year-old victim until first responders arrived.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical, but stable condition.

The area was shutdown for about two hours during that time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at (269) 337-8994 or Silent Observer at 343-2100 or visit www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com.