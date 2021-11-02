Person dead after car consumed by flames

PORTAGE, Mich. — One person is dead after succumbing to injuries from a car crash.

Portage Public Safety Police and Fire Divisions report that emergency personnel responded to US 131 at I-94 for a single-car crash.

Authorities report that the car was engulfed in flames and attempts to rescue the person inside were unsuccessful. The person inside was pronounced dead on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and those with information regarding the incident are encouraged to call the Portage Department of Public Safety at 329-4567, Silent Observer at 343-2100, or online.

