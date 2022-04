KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 36-year-old from Iron Mountain, MI, is currently in custody after crashing into the Deju Vu Showgirls Kalamazoo Strip Club this afternoon.

At the time of collision, the business was not open and no injuries resulted, says Kalamazoo Public Safety.

When Kalamazoo Public Safety officers responded to the incident, the driver was on scene and uninjured.

The crash is still currently under investigation.