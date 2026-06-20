Pedestrian killed in Oshtemo Township crash at intersection

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash between a vehicle and a person early Saturday morning. Officials say it hapened around 4:35 A.M. near West Main Street and North Drake Road.

First responders arrived to the scene, finding the 38-year-old man who was hit by the vehicle. He was taken to a local hospital and was pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle stopped at the scene and was identified. No names are being released at this time.

A portion of the West Main Street intersection was closed for investigation, and has since reopened.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube