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Pedestrian killed in Oshtemo Township crash at intersection

Kalamazoo county sheriff's office.jpg
FOX 17
The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office is investigating Sunday morning's deadly crash.
Kalamazoo county sheriff's office.jpg
Posted

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash between a vehicle and a person early Saturday morning. Officials say it hapened around 4:35 A.M. near West Main Street and North Drake Road.

First responders arrived to the scene, finding the 38-year-old man who was hit by the vehicle. He was taken to a local hospital and was pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle stopped at the scene and was identified. No names are being released at this time.

A portion of the West Main Street intersection was closed for investigation, and has since reopened.

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