Pedestrian from Kalamazoo critical after Portage crash

Posted at 8:45 PM, Apr 08, 2024
PORTAGE, Mich. — A pedestrian is critically hurt after being hit by a car in Portage Monday evening.

The crash happened near Wilham and Westnedge avenues before 6:15 p.m., according to the Portage Department of Public Safety (PDPS).

We’re told a 2016 Jeep Patriot driven by a 30-year-old from Kalamazoo headed south on Westnedge when a 29-year-old pedestrian, also from Kalamazoo, stepped off the sidewalk and into the Jeep’s path.

Public safety officials say the pedestrian was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of critical injuries.

Speed and alcohol are not suspected factors in the crash.

The southbound lanes were shut down for about an hour and a half after the crash, PDPS explains.

Those with knowledge related to the crash are encouraged to connect with public safety officials at 269-329-4567. Tips may be submitted anonymously to Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

