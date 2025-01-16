Passenger ejected in Charleston Twp crash, driver facing charges

CHARLESTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One man was sent to the hospital, another to a Kalamazoo County jail after a crash early Thursday.

Just after 2 a.m. a 36-year-old man driving on Augusta Dr in Charleston Township crashed just east of 38th St. His 43-year-old passenger was ejected and hospitalized with severe injuries.

The driver was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office.

Names are not being released at this time and the investigation into the crash is still ongoing.

