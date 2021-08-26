Parvo outbreak in Kalamazoo prompts response from SPCA

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — After a Canine Parvovirus outbreak in a homeless encampment located in Kalamazoo, the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) will be visiting the site to provide support.

The SPCA will specifically provide tests and vaccinations shots, with the owner’s consent, on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021.

RELATED: Parvovirus outbreak in dogs causes concern at Kalamazoo homeless encampments

Authorities report that the Kalamazoo Humane Society will make returns trips for the booster shots required for first time-vaccinations.

Additionally, Animal’s Best Friend Fund will work onsite as volunteers to continue monitoring and assessing the pet owner’s needs.

“This situation serves as a reminder to everyone in Kalamazoo County that owns a dog to be sure to keep up on the vaccinations for Parvo as well as all the other recommended vaccinations,” said Stephen Lawrence, Director of Animal Services & Enforcement Department.

Those with questions or concerns regarding their pet and Canine Parvovirus can visit the Kalamazoo County Animal Services & Enforcement website.