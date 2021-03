KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A portion of North Burdick Street will be closed for most of this week, according to the City of Kalamazoo.

They say the closure affects the area between Frank Street and North Street, which will be closed to traffic March 30 through April 5 for sewer maintenance and water service renewals.

We’re told sidewalks will still be open for pedestrians and bicyclists.

