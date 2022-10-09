Over 100 animals rescued from hurricane-damaged areas arriving in Kalamazoo, Chicago

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A plane carrying pets rescued from hurricane-damaged areas is scheduled to land in West Michigan Sunday afternoon.

The nonprofit, Wings of Rescue aims "to fly large-scale transports of at-risk pets from disaster areas and overcrowded shelters to safe havens".

The flight is bringing 116 dogs and cats from San Juan, Puerto Rico and Naples, Florida. Both of those areas were hit by Hurricane Ian.

The flight is scheduled to first land in Chicago before continuing its trek to its final destination in Kalamazoo.

The SPCA of Southwest Michigan is expected to take the pets landing in Kalamazoo. It is unclear when they will be ready for adoption.

Personnel with "Wings of Rescue" also distributed multiple tons of veterinarian and humanitarian aid to the disaster-stricken areas.