Michigan State Police say an Otsego man is dead after a crash in Kalamazoo County Tuesday evening.

It happened around 8 p.m. along US 131 near Stadium Drive and W. Main Street.

According to police the driver, Brian Klintworth, 34, of Otsego likely swerved to avoid hitting a deer, lost control and struck a swmi tractor traiiler and Honda Accord.

The driver died at the scene. Police say his wife suffered non-life threatening injuries.