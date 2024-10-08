Oshtemo Walmart closed, awaiting Department of Agriculture inspection after fire

OSHTEMO, Mich. — The Walmart on 9th St in Oshtemo is closed for the time being after afire Monday night.

The Oshtemo Fire Department says they got the call just after 10 p.m. for something that had been burned in the homegoods section.

The building was full of smoke when they arrived, but the fire was out.

The store was closed, and will stay that way until the Department of Agriculture can inspect the food and produce.

No one was hurt and damage was confined to the aisle where the fire happened, but wasn’t structural.

Oshtemo Fire investigators have not made information on possible suspects public and terll FOX 17 it is still under investigation.