Oshtemo Township to receive $150K grant from Consumers Energy

Posted at 1:26 PM, Jun 02, 2022
OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Consumers Energy is set to grant $150,000 to Oshtemo Township.

The grant is one of three awards given to those who endeavor to protect and restore natural resources in Michigan, according to the Oshtemo Township government.

We’re told the money will be put toward restoring part of the township’s Fruit Belt Rail Corridor.

“We’re thrilled to support the Fruit Belt Rail Corridor in Oshtemo Township and cannot wait to celebrate its future at this grant ceremony,” says Vice President of Electric Distribution Greg Salisbury with Consumers Energy. “Michigan has world-class natural resources, and the Consumers Energy Foundation’s Planet Awards play a huge part in helping to protect them today and for years to come.”

A grant ceremony is scheduled to take place at Flesher Field Park on Wednesday, June 8 at 10 a.m.

