Oshtemo Township firefighter Charlie Sullivan memorialized after motorcycle crash death

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An Oshtemo Township firefighter was memorialized Wednesday after dying in a motorcycle crash just three days after his birthday.

Charlie Sullivan's funeral service at Kalamazoo First Assembly drew hundreds of mourners, with a line stretching out the front of the building. Sullivan's ashes were transported on a fire truck with lights and sirens as part of the memorial procession.

Fire departments from all over southwest Michigan came out.

Tim Davis, a veteran and motorcycle rider who didn't know Sullivan personally, stopped to pay his respects during the viewing procession.

"He was a biker. And he was service above self, and I'm a veteran. I understand the sacrifices that his family went through being someone that loves this community. He had to sacrifice for it," Davis said.

Sullivan was remembered by those who knew him as someone who brought good memories to many people. He was known for working out, taking adventures and his dedicated service to Oshtemo Township.

The firefighter is remembered as a son, brother, partner and dedicated public servant whose impact on the community will not be forgotten.

