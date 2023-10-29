'Operation: Josh's Lights' to decorate, light up veteran's home for the holidays

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo County business is giving a veteran the gift of lights this holiday season.

Chuck Barnes, the owner of Decorate with Lights, says the program "Operation: Josh's Lights" began in 2021, and decorates a nominated veteran's home each holiday season for free.

The program was inspired by United States Marine Corps Corporal Joshua Hoffman. He enlisted and served in the USMC then deployed to Fallujah, Iraq where he was critically wounded. It resulted in his paralysis, becoming a quadriplegic ending his military career.

Decorate with Lights was contacted in 2018 by Josh’s caregiver to inquire about decorating his home for the holidays. Barnes said when he entered Josh's home, he could tell by all the pictures that he had a full and active life prior to his service in the military. When Barnes started talking to Josh about the lights, he lit up brighter than any of the lights they would be installing. The joy he got from the lights was obvious to Barnes, and his caregiver said every time they installed the lights, he was overjoyed.

On December 27, 2021, at age 39 due to complications from injuries he received in 2007 while fighting in Iraq, Cpl. Joshua Hoffman passed away.

Decorate with Lights connected with Josh's mother, who offered up the decor to use on a deserving veteran's home each holiday season.

Now in it's 3rd year, the company is honoring Josh by choosing a veteran's home to decorate. They are now looking for nominations.

If you know of a deserving veteran, click here to submit a nomination. The deadline is Tuesday, October 31.

The decor and lights will be put up on Saturday, November 4.