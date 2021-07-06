OnStaff Dollar Drive Thru event in Kalamazoo returns this August

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A fundraising event to help feed hungry children will be held Thursday, Aug. 5 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., according to OnStaff Dollar Drive Thru.

The fundraising group says donations will be accepted online or at one of several locations: Panera Bread on Westnedge Avenue, Old National Bank on Century Avenue, and Traveler’s Cafe & Pub on Portage Road.

OnStaff Dollar Drive Thru says $1 can secure $10 worth of food with help from Kalamazoo Loaves & Fishes, adding more than $50,000 have been raised since the event was founded almost 10 years ago.

“Many children rely on the free breakfast and lunches they receive during the school year,” says Senior Director of Development for Kalamazoo Loaves & Fishes Greta Faworski. “When the school buildings close for the summer, breaks, or most recently, the COVID pandemic, that source of regular nutrition is gone for thousands of families.”

We're told the fundraising event was canceled last year due to COVID-19.

Click here to learn more.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube