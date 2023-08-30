One teen critically shot, another hurt in chase after officers witness shooting

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two teens are in the hospital Wednesday after one shot the other then led police on a chase.

It happened just after 1 a.m. according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety— officers saw one 17-year-old shoot another on North Church St near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park.

Officers tell FOX 17 the victim— also 17— was taken to the hospital in critical condition, while the shooter ran away.

During the chase, one officer shot at the young man while another hit him with their vehicle.

He was arrested and taken to Bronson Hospital to treat minor injuries.

A firearm was recovered during the arrest. Michigan State Police will start their investigation into the situation and the officers involved have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome.