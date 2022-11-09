One person shot near Kalamazoo gas station

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — One person is injured, after a person was shot near a gas station on N. Westnedge Avenue in Kalamazoo.

Officers are saying the person was shot at the 7-Eleven gas station, which is just around the block from a Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety station on N. Park Street.

Around 3:30 pm, officers heard several gunshots in the area. Soon after, they found a victim.

After officers provided medical care at the scene, the victim was sent to the hospital.

Officers say the person is in stable condition.

At this time, there is no available information about a suspect.

KDPS says that the department is "diligently investigating this incident and remains committed to effectively addressing gun violence in our community."

This is a developing story. FOX 17 will update you when information is readily available.

