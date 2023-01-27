One person shot in the ankle in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — In Kalamazoo, one person is hurt after a shooting on Wednesday afternoon.

Public safety officers tell FOX 17 a shooting victim was found near the 1500 block of N. Burdick Street.

The victim had been shot in the ankle, officers say.

Officers believe the shooting took place less than a mile away in the 1300 block of N. Rose Street.

The wound is not life-threatening, officers say.

However, officers did not release any information about a subject, or the events leading up to the shooting.

