One person shot in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo officers found a 20-year-old with a gunshot wound on Tuesday.

Around 8:30 p.m, officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety were told somone had been shot in the 600 block of Oak Street.

When they arrived, officers did find a person with a gunshot wound.

Officers performed life-saving measures on the victim, who was taken to the hospital.

The victim is a 20-year-old Kalamazoo resident, officers say, and is currently listed in serious condition.

Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at (269) 488-8911 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.

