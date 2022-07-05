One person killed in car crash in Kalamazoo Township

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Township of Kalamazoo Police Department is investigating a fatal single car crash that occurred on Monday at 2200 Block West Main Street.

According to The Township of Kalamazoo Police Department, both the police and the Kalamazoo Township Fire Department responded to the incident at around 11:45 p.m. The vehicle had crashed into a tree. Investigators determined that the 20-year-old driver, who was the only occupant, died from his injuries. His identity is currently being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The crash is currently under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Township of Kalamazoo Police Department at (269)-567-7523. Tips can also be left with Silent Observer at (269)-343-2100.

