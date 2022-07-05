Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKzoo/BCKalamazoo

Actions

One person killed in car crash in Kalamazoo Township

Kalamazoo Township police cruiser 06192022
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 17
The Kalamazoo Township Police Department is investigating Saturday evening's incident.
Kalamazoo Township police cruiser 06192022
Posted at 3:46 PM, Jul 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-05 15:50:37-04

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Township of Kalamazoo Police Department is investigating a fatal single car crash that occurred on Monday at 2200 Block West Main Street.

According to The Township of Kalamazoo Police Department, both the police and the Kalamazoo Township Fire Department responded to the incident at around 11:45 p.m. The vehicle had crashed into a tree. Investigators determined that the 20-year-old driver, who was the only occupant, died from his injuries. His identity is currently being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The crash is currently under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Township of Kalamazoo Police Department at (269)-567-7523. Tips can also be left with Silent Observer at (269)-343-2100.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News