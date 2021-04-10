One person arrested after an assault in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — One person is in custody after an assault involving a handgun in Kalamazoo yesterday.

Officers say they responded to the assault around 4:30 a.m. yesterday on the 100 block of E. Maple Street. Police found the suspect who still had the gun. When officials searched the area they located two other handguns which were then seized.

The 29-year-old suspect was arrested for felonious assault and other weapons offenses.

Anyone with information should call Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

