One injured in hit-and-run in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is investigating a hit-and-run that occurred late Friday night.

Officials say a 39-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle near the intersection of W. North Street and Elm Street just after 11 p.m. Officers responded on scene to assist the victim.

The victim was then transported to a hospital and is listed in stable condition. The vehicle involved fled the scene. There were no witnesses according to officials, but evidence was collected on scene. The suspect and their vehicle have not been located yet.

Anyone with information should call K-D-P-S or Silent Observer.