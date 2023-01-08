One found with gunshot wound in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — In Kalamazoo, officers are investigating what led up to a shooting on Saturday.

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers say they were told about a shooting victim in the 500 block of Vernon Street.

Officers arrived on scene around 4:00 pm and found a person suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was identified as a 38-year-old resident of Kalamazoo.

The victim was taken to a Kalamazoo hospital, with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers say the case is still under investigation, and no additional information is available at this time.

Anyone having any information regarding this incident or any other incident involving gun violence is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 488-8911 or Silent Observer at 343-2100 / kalamazoosilentobserver.com.

