One dead after shooting in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — One person is dead following a shooting in Kalamazoo's northside neighborhood, police say.

First responders got to the scene in the 1000 block of North Park Street around 3:30 p.m. on reports of someone being shot in their residence

Officers provided medical treatment upon arrival before the victim was transported to a local hospital.

That victim later died in the hospital due to injuries sustained in the incident.

The identity of the victim, as well as the identity of the suspect, is unavailable at this time.

Anyone having any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at (269)488-8911 or Silent Observer at (269)343-2100.