KALAMAZOO, Mich. — One man is dead after a car crashed into his motorcycle in Kalamazoo.

Officials say the crash occurred on the 600 block of E Michigan around 11:49 p.m. Officers found the motorcycle driver unconscious on scene. He was later transported to a hospital where he was found dead.

The occupants of the car left the car and fled the scene before officers arrived and, as of now, have not been located.

Anyone with information should call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.